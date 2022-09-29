Most youngsters in Bengal intently look forward to Anupam Roy’s pre-Durga Puja song release almost out of habit and adoration now, it is now an absolute mandate to kick-start the celebrations- but what does the singer like doing during Pujo himself while people are busy enjoying his songs? News18 reached out to the prolific music director exclusively to know all his Durga Puja plans this year.

When we asked him the same question he steadily answered, “I Love my band and the musicians who play with me, so I would any day choose to spend my Pujas with them, I really enjoy travelling with them and singing for various people in different places, we look forward to our special Durga Puja tours."

He further added, “We will be back on stage for special Durga Puja performances after two long years, this will be very special. We missed this opportunity and stage throughout the pandemic so it feels great to be moving towards normalcy. We took things for granted earlier and that did not pay well."

It is almost surreal that the first time that Bengal witnessed this phenomenon called Anupam Roy was several Durga Pujas back, he kick-started his career with the biggest Bengali film release of 2010 and there was absolutely no looking back. On the same note, Anupam mentions, “My fondest memory from Pujo is probably listening to my own songs playing in pandals all over the city for the very first time. It gave me such a boost that I cannot even begin to explain, I was planning to quit my job and do music full time and this gave me the right push."

For him, “Durga Pujas mean a lot of happiness, a lot of blue skies and white clouds and definitely holiday." And even though he is touring with his band this Pujas, the one mandatory thing that he must be added to his Puja plan has to be trying out a variety of dishes on all days.

“I am quite a foodie and I love to experiment with food and during Pujas there are a lot of sweet dishes that are being prepared in Bengali households, so I always look forward to tasting those. I love gojas, nimkis, narus all quintessential Bengali sweet dishes that remind you of puja." Food during Durga Puja has to be special, I love polau, mangsho and I want them in good quantity," informs Anupam.

Going back to the songs that he releases pre-Durga Puja, they are all quintessentially ‘pujo-prem’ songs and often remind one of their school and college days and more than often his fans would often wonder whether they were inspired by his personal life but Anupam took the opportunity to let people know that it is not, here is what he had to say-

“The songs I release post puja are not inspired by my childhood, I do not have a puja prem incident at all but I am sure a lot of people have that experience so these songs are for them and for those who are willing to have such experiences. My recent song too is about one such young person who is desperately seeking love during puja and I am hopeful that will encourage youngsters to propose to their crushes during Pujo. I love doing puja special songs."

Talking about things that he would like to focus on once the festivities are over, the singer-music director mentioned that he has a Hindi single coming out very soon and he is ecstatic to share it with the world.

