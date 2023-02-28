Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone Make Strong Case For Oversized Fashion

In the world of fashion, there is no room for comfort. Relatable? But not anymore. Lately, a refreshing change has seeped into our wardrobe as we have forgotten all about those body-hugging and fitted clothes. We are talking about the oversized fashion trend which has made breezy maxis, kaftans, and shirt dresses, among others look all the more stylish.

After all, who would not want to experience comfort while being fashionable? Several celebrities have repeatedly embraced oversized clothing and demonstrated that it can be used for more than just lazy loungewear. Here’s some inspiration to style oversized clothes this season. Take a look:

Suhana Khan redefines weekend fashion in this oversized striped collared shirt. She teamed it with a dark tank top and rugged denim shorts. The sporty look was completed with a small, strapped green purse. The shirt is also a great alternative to layering tops with shrugs. It brings a breath of fresh air to the day outings.

Looking for some comfy vacation fashion ideas, turn to Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe. This combination of a baggy sweatshirt with trousers is what you need for that long road trip or an outdoor tour. Ditch the jewellery and sport a no-makeup makeup look.

Don’t know about you but we are fans of Deepika Padukone’s oversized airport looks. The actress misses no chance to channel her love for oversized fashion even into her work commitments. For instance, take a look at this chic blazer dress that she wore during the promotions of her OTT-release Gheraiyaan. The black-and-white creation was every bit sassy. She paired it with above-knee-length black boots. Giving a sharp touch to her casual wear, she tied her hair neatly in a small pony. Her dewy glam and minimal jewellery sat well with the outfit. Deepika Padukone’s closet is one stop for stylish oversized fashion.

How about an oversized co-ord set to rock a brunch party or a lunch date? Karisma Kapoor sets the tone for spring in this floral printed set. Her outfit included a shirt with dolman sleeves and a pair of straight-fit pants. The outfit featured green tropical prints against a white backdrop. Her white sneakers and black sunglasses gave an uber-cool touch. For accessories, she added beaded bracelets and a piece of chain-link jewellery. A quilted olive-green sling bag was a nice addition.

