Anushka Sharma Makes Our Day Brighter In This Yellow Peplum Style Top

Ever since her debut in 2008, Anushka Sharma has built a distinct and remarkable career in cinema. She has also wowed fans with her entrepreneurial choices. Oh, and can we miss mentioning her stylish and enviable wardrobe. Be it a glamorous red carpet event or a mommy’s day out with her little one, Anushka’s sartorial choices have always impressed us. Recently, the actress dropped cues for chic dressing as she arrived for an event in Mumbai. Fashion highlight: Her off-shoulder top.

Anushka Sharma shared a slew of pictures on Instagram. The actress teamed up a vibrant sunny yellow off-shoulder top with a pair of icy blue denims. The peplum style, which came with a plunging neckline, elevated the oomph quotient of the regular look.Chunky golden earrings for accessories, minimal glam with nude lips and open tresses complemented her chic style. “It was all windy but the mood was sunny," Anushka Sharma captioned the post with the hashtag “IYKYK."

Anushka Sharma’s closet is subtle yet attractive. Take a look at these glimpses of her European summer holiday. Anushka rocked a stunning pastel yellow co-ord set and how. Her ensemble had a short-sleeve button-down shirt with matching shorts. Keeping things minimal she wore hoop earrings, a wristwatch, and flats. For a sunny day out, her chic sunglasses were a must.

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. The biopic is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka recently had a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, which was produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She featured in a greyscale montage of the soulful song, Ghodey Pe Sawaar.

