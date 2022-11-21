Anxiety and Stress May Lead To Skin-Related Issues, Here's What You Must Do

In our busy day-to-day lives, we often fall prey to stress and anxiety because of our professional and personal problems. Excessive workload and tensions in the house sometimes make us go crazy, taking a mental toll on us. However, a stressful life not only affects your mental health but also negatively impacts your skin. Yes, you read that right. Anxiety and worry are indirectly linked to several skin disorders that we tend to ignore.

Relation between Stress and Skin:

Advertisement

Your body’s reaction to unbearable pressure or obstacles is called stress. Stress can have both physical and psychological impacts. When you feel stressed out, a type of stress hormone known as cortisol is released in response to anxiety. The texture of your skin pores changes, while more oil is extracted. A stress-related hormone termed CRH or corticotrophin-releasing hormone is the primary cause of acne. Among other skin-related problems, anxiety can also lead to stress rashes called hives along with profuse sweating.

Effects of stress and anxiety on skin:

Acne: According to Healthline, stress is the main cause of acne. The cortisol produced while you are having those panic attacks leads to excess secretion of oil from the gland, which in turn results in acne outbursts. While some suffer from mild acne others have chronic acne problems.

Rashes: A weakened immune system is the key cause of stress that promotes skin rashes. Dysbiosis, or an imbalance of microorganisms in your stomach and on your skin, can result from a compromised immune system. This imbalance makes your skin red or develops into a rash.

Dry Skin: The top layer of your skin is called the stratum corneum. It has lipids and proteins that are essential for maintaining moisture in your skin cells. Additionally, it serves as a barrier to safeguard the skin below. Your skin getting itchy and dry is nothing but a trigger response to anxiety that disrupts the stratum corneum, resulting in skin conditions like eczema.

Advertisement

Tips to keep skin healthy amid stress and anxiety:

Good skincare: One of the primary ways to deal with skin problems induced by stress is to maintain a good skincare regimen. Use medicated face washes, cleansers, toners, and moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated.

Advertisement

Proper diet: A well-balanced diet that includes fresh leafy vegetables and fruits is a must if you suffer from anxiety-related skin troubles. Say no to sugary food items, beverages, and junk or oily food.

Good sleep: Try to have at least 8 hours of sleep daily. Sleeping on time at night helps in regenerating your skin by increasing blood flow, rebuilding collagen, and tightening your muscles.

Engage in working out: Being physically active is another important criterion for maintaining good skin. Hitting the gym, performing aerobics, or simply doing yoga can increase the blood flow in your body, making your skin healthy and glowing.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here