Anxiety, Sadness After Sex? Ways To Deal With Post-Coital Dysphoria

People usually experience positive emotions after sexual activity. Yet, there are those who report feelings of depression, anxiety, agitation, or aggression. This condition is known as post-coital dysphoria (PCD), a rare psychiatric disorder that has been found to affect women more than men. As researchers work to uncover the underlying causes of PCD, the condition remains a puzzling and underexplored aspect of human sexuality.

The causes of PCD remain largely unknown, although experts suggest that a combination of psychological and affective factors may contribute to its expression. According to a 2015 study, PCD symptoms are common among the general population and can occur even in the presence of a physically satisfying sexual experience.

Dr Yuvraj Jadeja, an IVF specialist and gynaecologist, recently took to Instagram to explain the potential causes of post-coital dysphoria and suggested ways to deal with it. He advised those feeling anxious after sex to focus on their breathing to slow down their thoughts and to name three things that they see in front of them as a way of calming themselves. Additionally, he encouraged individuals to ask themselves grounding questions such as “Am I safe?" and “What do I need right now?"

For those whose partners might feel anxious after intercourse, Dr Jadeja recommended checking in with them to see if they want to talk about it. At the same time, he said that it is crucial to give them space if they need it. He emphasised the importance of following up with them later and letting them know that support is available whenever they are ready.

Therapy is another important resource for PCD. Talking to a certified professional about the experiences one has can help unveil the underlying causes of the condition. A suitable form of therapy or combination of medicines can help one have more fulfilling sexual encounters.

The lack of awareness and research on PCD poses a challenge for individuals who may be experiencing this condition and highlights the need for more comprehensive studies on this phenomenon.

