Anxiety: Try this 3-3-3 Rule to Reduce Anxiety

An excellent mental health is still far from being a priority for the people. A lot of people are dealing with depression and anxiety around the world, severely hampering their mental health. Psychologist Dr. Shwetambara Sabharwal informed that anxiety is one of the common problems today. Sabharwal says that we still don’t know how to deal with it correctly and try to cover it up with a cloak of having good and positive approach towards life. Doctor went on to add it is perfectly normal not to feel 100% right all the time or experiencing anxiety. According to the doctor, watching, absorbing, identifying and accepting can help in reducing anxiety.

She explained about a 3-3-3 rule that can help us immensely in bringing our mind to the present moment and distracting it from the negative vibes. This 3-3-3 rule is as follows-

Name three sounds you hear

Move three parts of your body - your fingers, shoulders and then feet

And point out three things you see

This rule can prove to be beneficial whenever our brain is feeling restless.

Sabharwal is a prominent psychologist. She has been very active on her social media spreading awareness among people regarding mental health. In her recent post, she emphasized the importance of how we need to feel good about ourselves as we get to start our month of December. The psychologist explained that we should take the help of mental health therapy when we are feeling even the slightest symptoms of degrading mental health.

Have a look at one of these posts where she advises people to refrain from assuming. By assuming, she tells that we are believing something without any solid evidence. Assumptions and that too negative can cause us to think negatively hampering our mental health.

For example, some common negative assumptions are not getting promotion at work, so there should be no efforts or trusting no one because the world is mean.

