Anxious About Ageing? Here Are 5 Anti-Ageing Treatments

Having healthy skin is a great way to feel better about oneself. Glowing and flawless skin is everyone’s dream. But as we get older, signs of ageing like fine lines and visible pores become more common due to cell damage. Cell damage happens from pollution, sun, and other factors but gets worse as we age because our body isn’t able to replace those cells fast enough.

As scientists have expanded their understanding of how ageing works, more and more skincare treatments for signs of ageing have been developed. From PRP to chemical peels, here are some of the most effective skin treatments to deal with signs of ageing.

Here are 5 skin treatments you must know:

1. Botox

Known commonly as botox or Dysport procedure, Botulinum Toxin Therapy is a way to relax areas of the skin which remove fine lines like those around the eyebrows, on the forehead and crow feet around the eyes. The treatment has no recovery time but does require multiple sessions as each botox treatment last around 3-4 months.

2. Cheek Fillers

Dermal fillers are made from hyaluronic acid gel. These fillers are then placed strategically to add volume to cheeks, chin and hands. This helps a person’s skin and face look fuller and tighter.

3. Thermage Treatment

The treatment uses radio frequency to create new collagen deep within your skin making it look smoother and younger. The treatment also helps in skin tightening. Thermage treatment works best if your eyelids are becoming hooded or creased and wrinkles are popping up around them.

4. Trichloroacetic Treatment

TCA chemical peel (or trichloroacetic) treatment provides an intense exfoliation. This triggers the body to start rejuvenating and brightening skin, and also improves signs of ageing. The procedure involves breaking down the top dead layer of the skin, providing a solution to deep remodelling.

The treatment works when there is sun damage or leathery-looking skin, including hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and scars.

5. Microdermabrasion

As the name suggests, microdermabrasion removes the topmost layer of skin by using a special machine that sprays tiny particles towards the face. As there are tiny particles which are creating the abrasions, the recovery time is much lower than other forms of dermabrasion.

