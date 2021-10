APJ Kalam Birth Anniversary 2021: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Remember the Missile Man of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, saying the former president will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen. Modi tweeted: “Tributes to former President of the country, known as Missile Man, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen."

Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, and passed away on July 27, 2015. An aerospace scientist, educationist, author, eloquent speaker, he was a much-loved personality and the 11th President of India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the Missile Man of India. He tweeted: “Remembering the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He had a fiery dream of building a self-reliant and strong nation. He dedicated his entire life to serve his motherland. His contributions will never be forgotten."

He was popularly referred to as the People’s President. The UN had declared his birthday as the World Students’ Day to honour his hard work, dedication, and determination that comprised his remarkable life. He was first and foremost an ideal teacher who believed teachers are the builders of society, and students are the future.

Hailing from Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam was an exemplary figure who turned out to be an inspiration and a role model for every generation. He was a visionary, a great leader who always managed to cast a positive impact on students. Hence, the former president’s birthday is designated as World Students’ Day.

Teaching was close to his heart and he thoroughly loved it. He wished to be remembered as a teacher. Dr Kalam breathed his last while delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shillong. He had dedicated 40 years of his life as a scientist and science administrator predominantly at DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). During those years, Dr Kalam was also closely involved in India’s civilian space programme and military missile development.

The genius that he was, for his incredible work on the development of ballistic missile, and launch vehicle technology, he was termed as the Missile Man of India.

Dr Kalam played a crucial organisational, technical, and political role in India’s Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. The man was honoured with several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, Veer Savarkar Award, and Ramanujan Award.

He wrote many notable books Wings of Fire, India 2020, Ignited Minds, Indomitable Spirit and Transcendence: My Spiritual Experiences with Pramukh Swamiji.

