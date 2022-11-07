Home » News » Lifestyle » Approved Tips for Diabetic Patients to Reduce Blood Sugar Level Spike

Approved Tips for Diabetic Patients to Reduce Blood Sugar Level Spike

Dr. Tribhivan Gulati, has highlighted some common things that can help diabetic patients not only make healthy choices but also avoid leading to spikes in their sugar levels

Maintaining sugar levels can also improve an individual’s energy and mood.
Keeping blood sugar levels within the target range is an important aspect for people suffering from diabetes as it prevents long-term health issues including kidney disease, heart disease, vision loss, and more. Along with this, maintaining sugar levels can also improve an individual’s energy and mood. Having said that no two people suffering from diabetes are the same. There isn’t a one-size fit solution for every diabetes patient. But Diabetes Expert at the Apollo Spectra in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, Dr. Tribhivan Gulati, has highlighted some common things that can help diabetic patients not only make healthy choices but also avoid leading to spikes in their sugar levels.

  1. Limit exposure to heat waves and sunlight
    According to Hindustan Times, the expert said that exposure to sunlight and heat waves causes dehydration and can result boost blood sugar levels. Moreover, sweating more can cause the kidneys to hold more water and the liver to collect more glucose, leading to the reduction of insulin. In addition to this, the doctor highlights sunburn also results in causing stress and tension which can spike sugar levels.
  2. Avoid coffee and artificial sweeteners
    While a cup of coffee can make or break a person’s day, it also leads to elevated blood sugar levels in the body. Besides this, the doctor added that caffeine can trigger an individual’s body to produce more sugar on its own. Hence, it is healthy to avoid adding coffee and artificial sweeteners to your diet.
  3. Insufficient sleep is dangerous
    According to Dr. Gulati, lack of sleep reduces leptin, a hormone that makes a body feel full. At the same time, it increases ghrelin, a hormone that makes a body feel hungry. Hence, even a day of insufficient sleep can be injurious to diabetic patients.
  4. Never skip breakfast
    Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day as it provides your body with the nutrients and energy after fasting for about 7-8 hours. Hence, not consuming breakfast results in spiking sugar levels, while consuming it late makes it hard for the body to regulate sugar levels.
  5. Hormone surge
    Every human body experiences hormonal imbalances in the body at early hours of the morning due to the dawn phenomenon. For people suffering from diabetes, it can result in a rise in blood sugar levels.
  6. Avoid nasal sprays
    Medical expert says that not many know that nasal sprays contain substances that cause the liver to produce more sugar. He advises patients suffering from diabetes to avoid using nasal sprays or limit their consumption with proper medical opinion.
  7. Gum disease
    If your body shows any sign of gum disease, get it treated immediately as it is considered a blood sugar raiser.

