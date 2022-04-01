April Fools’ Day 2022: Funny Messages, Wishes, Jokes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to Share

April Fools’ Day 2022: April 1 is celebrated as April Fools’ Day across the world. On the occasion of April Fools’ Day, people tread with caution throughout the day as they are unaware of what kind of pranks or hoaxes their friends and family might be planning for them. On this day, people pull each other’s legs through pranks or send them foolish errands just to find an excuse to make someone play the fool. On April Fools’ Day, one can get over almost anything including the harmless pranks they pulled out on their near and dear ones.

On the occasion of April Fools’ Day, here are some special wishes, funny messages that you can share with your friends and family:

1. Hey buddy! Your day is finally here. Happy April Fools’ Day!

2. Happy April Fools’ day buddy. Do not make the mistake of opening your mouth and letting the world know!

3. Happy birthday, dear friend! This day was meant for you.

4. Dear best friend, you will remain a fool throughout your life, but here’s to celebrating a day that is dedicated just to people like you. Happy April Fools’ Day.

5. You always surprise me with your talent and skills and I just surprised you with my lies. Happy Fools’ Day.

6. Today is the best day to propose to your crush. If they reject you, yell out April Fools’ Day at the end.

7. Dear friend! Happy April Fools’ Day. Thanks for making me look smarter when you are around.

8. Wise men don’t need advice. Fools won’t take it.-Benjamin Franklin day, when you make a fool of yourself every day. Enjoy your day.

10. Happy Fool’s Day to the king/queen of Fools. There is no one who can come at par with you and your foolishness.

