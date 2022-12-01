Home » News » Lifestyle » Are Indian Creators Rooting For Short Video Platforms? Find Out

Are Indian Creators Rooting For Short Video Platforms? Find Out

Stupendous growth in terms of likes, views and shares, and millions of new followers everyday – that’s how social media platforms work

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 17:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Being a successful next-gen creator is not just about creating to grab attention; it is about creating opportunities for yourself and your community
Being a successful next-gen creator is not just about creating to grab attention; it is about creating opportunities for yourself and your community

Stupendous growth in terms of likes, views and shares, and millions of new followers everyday – that’s how social media platforms work. Indian creators realised the power of short form videos with Instagram’s reels and Youtube’s shorts. However, it all started with TikTok and Indian creators from every corner of the country kept us hooked with their content. But the ban on Chinese apps by Indian government gave the creator economy a setback and encouraged them to find creative avenues elsewhere and thus gave rise a lot of short video content platforms.

The ban on Tiktok led to the rise of many short-form video content platforms, and it is clear that we are entering a new era of multiple platforms that would differentiate based on content, creators, and audience. Most Indian creators want to be present across multiple platforms seeking faster recognition, monetisation, and fame.

Advertisement

Many creators who have built their stardom on short-video space have leapfrogged into the world of professional performing arts in playback singing, fashion, comedy, and movies. For instance, Sireesha Bhagavatula, 24years, who hails from Vizag, found her first major playback singing break with the maestro AR Rahman, was co-winner of Hipi G.O.A.T. – a singing contest. GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer of Hipi, short-video platform, says, “The opportunities that short video platforms offer to break out are not only restricted to the young but are now being embraced by people in middle ages too."

Garima Gupta, 50 won the Supermom challenge on Hipi by showcasing her unique ability to sing a song in reverse effortlessly and got an invite to perform at a big reality show on national TV.

RELATED NEWS

We’ve been living through the greatest disruption in video content generation and consumption since the birth of the mobile phone. It’s an extraordinary and unique opportunity to take this to more people, inspire them, and for them to bring more joy to more people," adds Bindra.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 01, 2022, 16:58 IST
last updated: December 01, 2022, 17:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Sets Internet On Fire In Blue Saree And Floral Bralette Blouse At Friend's Wedding, Check Out Her Sexy Pics

+10PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Heads Turn In Sexy Lilac Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Bikini And Swimwear Looks