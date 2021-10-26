Are Nuts Beneficial for Breast Cancer Survivors? Read on

Nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, pistachios are a great source of vital nutrients. From calories, carbs to proteins, fats, and fibre — one ounce (28 grams) of mixed nuts provides you with all. Nuts are loaded with antioxidants therefore they are capable of combating oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals and unstable molecules, which cause cell damage and increase disease risk. Nuts might also aid in weight loss and are also proved effective in controlling cholesterol, Type 2 Diabetes. Including nuts in your diet will also lower the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Now, the latest study has linked nut consumption with lower risks of breast cancer recurrence or death. The findings of this study were published in – ‘The International Journal of Cancer’.

The study also had some reference from the Shanghai Breast Cancer Survival Study. It was revealed that 3,449 breast cancer survivors from the Shanghai study had completed a dietary assessment of 5 years after diagnosis. 374 deaths took place during a median follow-up of 8.27 years post the dietary assessment.

Among the remaining 3,274 survivors, who did not have a previous recurrence at the time of their dietary assessment, around 209 people developed breast cancer-specific events, which included breast cancer mortality, recurrence, and metastasis.

Now, what was the role of nuts? A dose-response pattern was noted in the relationship between nut consumption and the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death. Researchers observed that people who were consuming the maximum amount of nuts had the lowest risk of breast cancer recurrence or death. The said association was stronger for survivors, who were in the early stage of breast cancer in comparison to those who were in later stages.

However, too much consumption of anything can also hamper your health. Hence, high number of nuts in your diet can also lead to health issues. It is advised that patients must consume nuts as per their doctor’s suggestion.

