Vitamin B-12 is an essential source for our body and health. Vitamin B-12 makes RBC and DNA in the blood. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin B12 in the body, then the nerves and brain would not function properly. It is one of the essential vitamins required for the development of various body parts like the brain, nerves and blood cells. Its deficiency causes severe headaches, weakness, fatigue, light-headedness, increased heartbeat, shortness of breath, change in skin colour and nervous problems.

In such conditions, if a person suffers from a deficiency of Vitamin B-12, doctors prescribe them Vitamin B-12 supplements. If you consume vitamin B-12 supplements in excess, then it would have bad effects on your health and body. So, it is suggested to take these supplements only on the doctor’s advice.

Eating nutrient-based foods helps physical and mental health. Vitamin B-12 is usually found in food items such as meat, fish, eggs and milk. Overdose of Vitamin B-12 can cause conditions like bloating, vomiting, excessive weakness, fatigue, diarrhoea and stomach-related problems. That’s why it is recommended to use vitamin B-12 supplements carefully.

Although side effects from Vitamin B12 supplements are rare, experts believe that it is possible to have elevated B12 levels. Overdosing can be caused by B12 injections, but not by oral supplements. Hence, it can be said that Vitamin B12 injections are effective at increasing blood levels of B12. However, it is important to note that the shots must be prescribed by a doctor’s recommendation, as these injections usually contain hydroxocobalamin or cyanocobalamin. The rate of absorption for these injections is believed to be higher than oral supplements, which is why experts warn against the possible side effects of Vitamin B-12.

Know the harmful effects of Vitamin B-12 overdose:

According to Mayo Clinic, doctors prescribe Vitamin B-12 supplements after examining the patients. There is no harm in taking supplements on the health experts’ advice. B12 deficiency is more common in adults but if there is actually a need for people of young age, then here’s the correct amount of dosage one should take.

Doctors generally suggest taking 2.4 micrograms of vitamin B-12 supplement a day. But having an overdose of Vitamin B-12 for a long time can be harmful to health. Due to this, you may face problems of headache and vomiting, tingling sensation in hands and feet and also causing diseases like nausea and diarrhoea. An overdose of Vitamin B12 in the body can also lead to rare but severe allergic reactions called anaphylaxis, causing signs of itchy skin or a raised, red skin rash.

