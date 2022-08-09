Are There Side Effects Of Eating Triphala Powder? Find Out

If you have never had it, then you must have seen your parents or elders taking triphala powder for many health problems. If you have constipation problem or your stomach is upset, then instead of medicine or any other home remedy, your parents will want you to have triphala. But did you know that there are a few side effects of eating triphala powder? Yes, you read that right!

Triphala is used as an ayurvedic and herbal remedy for centuries and is prepared by combining these three fruits amla, bibhutaki and haritaki. According to Ayurveda, eating triphala can cure the problems such as cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure. This powder has many benefits but if this is not taken with precaution, then there can also be some side effects. Let’s take a look at them below.

Lower blood sugar levels

Triphala is belived to have diabetes fighting properties. Patients who are taking diabetes medicines can get hypoglycemia by eating triphala, which can reduce blood sugar significantly. Diabetes patients should consult doctors before taking triphala. The amounts of sorbitol and menthol present in it are the main causes of reducing blood sugar levels. Reduce effects of medicines

Triphala can reduce the effect of many medicines, which can damage the liver. It causes problems in the proper functioning of an important liver enzyme called cytochrome P450.

Before eating triphala, it is important to know the quantity in which one should take it. A person should consume 500 mg to 1 gram of triphala only in a day, suggest reports. Take these things into consideration before consuming triphala powder.

