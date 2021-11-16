Are Warts Troubling You? Here are Easy Home Remedies to Get Rid of Them

Warts are a problem for so many of us. They appear most commonly on the arms, neck, face, leg and other parts of the body. Not only do they tarnish your beauty, but are also very embarrassing. There are many ways to remove warts, but it should be done gradually and carefully, instead of hurrying. Below are a few home remedies that you can use to get rid of warts:

>Apple Vinegar:

Apple vinegar can weed out warts from the roots. You should apply it on warts at least 3 times every day with the help of cotton and leave the cotton stuck on top. Within a few days, the wart will darken and the skin around the base will dry out.

>Garlic Buds:

You can peel and cut garlic into small pieces and then rub it over warts. Alternatively, you can make a paste and apply it to warts. By doing this, warts will fall in a few days.

>Lemon Juice:

You can apply lemon juice to warts with the help of cotton. This will cause warts to fall off within a few days.

>Potato Juice:

It is possible to get rid of warts by rubbing potato peels on them. You can also keep potato juice overnight on warts.

>Baking Soda:

You can prepare a paste by mixing castor oil with baking soda and applying it to warts. You will be able to visibly see the benefits within a few days.

>Pineapple Juice:

Applying pineapple juice on the wart will make it ripen within a few days and you can get rid of it faster.

