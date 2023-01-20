Are We Ready For The Biggest Fashion Night Of The Year, Met Gala 2023? Deets Here

After witnessing two Met Galas within the span of nine months, the wait for this year’s annual fundraising gala surely seemed endless. However, with each passing day, we are inching closer to the first Monday of May, a day that holds great prominence in the fashion industry. Therefore, we have brought a bundle of insights to keep you updated about the 2023 Met Gala, starting from its dress codes to the co-chairs.

This year’s Met Gala will be held in honour of the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019. The theme- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty - will be followed this year. Along with this, an exhibition showcasing the designer’s memorable work will also be held. According to Vogue, this year’s dress code is “In honour of Karl" as a tribute to the great designer, who helmed major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé.

About the impressive co-chairs, a glittering array of celebrities from the worlds of cinema, television, sports, music, and fashion will honour Lagerfeld’s work. The evening’s co-chairs are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour.

While revealing the news on Instagram, Vogue wrote, “This year, the Met Gala which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Costume Institute falls on May 1 and will honor one of fashion’s greatest talents: Karl Lagerfeld. The accompanying exhibition, titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ pays tribute to the prolific designer, who helmed major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé. Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour will serve as the evening’s official co-chairs. And paying tribute to Mr. Lagerfeld is not solely a task for the museum’s curators: the 2023 dress code is ‘In honor of Karl.’"

According to the fashion magazine, this is a chance for all the distinguished guests to pay tribute to a legend of fashion. There are many wonderful ways to incorporate the theme into the event. For example, Lagerfeld created for a select number of businesses, including Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own label. As a result, there is a wealth of materials, historical periods, and aesthetics to draw from for inspiration.

The Met Gala, which is the biggest night in fashion and beyond, is a huge money-maker for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, providing its main source of funding. Those who were eager to know the Met Gala’s exclusive invite list were left disappointed as the details were kept under wraps and will not be unveiled until the moment that participants arrive on the red carpet.

Talking about the last year’s official co-chairs, the list included Cardi B dripping in gold Versace, Kendall Jenner dominating the steps in an enormous Prada gown, Paloma Elsesser glowing in a corseted look by Coach, Megan Thee Stallion made an entrance in Moschino, Dakota Johnson wearing a risqué sheer catsuit by Gucci and Messika jewellery, Emily Ratajkowski in a vintage Atelier Versace look from spring/summer 1992, among many others.

