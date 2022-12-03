Are We Ready To Wing One Of The Best Y2K Trends?

Thanks to all the celebrities who are bringing it back, be it B-Town’s starlet Janhvi Kapoor or Hollywood’s Dua Lipa.

As they say, “Men may go, men may come. But I stay forever". And, it is true for Y2K trends that probably never go out of the trend or maybe keep coming back every now and then. One such trend that is all about Butterfly tops is again all over the Internet.

Thanks to all the celebrities who are bringing it back, be it B-Town’s starlet Janhvi Kapoor or Hollywood’s Dua Lipa. The “Levitating" singer has aced several butterfly-themed ensembles, including a tribute to Cher’s 1974 look. Dua Lipa wore a Masha Popova butterfly top and a Blumarine butterfly top. Rodrigo, meanwhile, has worn several butterfly-themed outfits, including hair clips in her “Brutal" video and a vintage butterfly sequined top on Instagram.

Not only in western attires, but these trends are hitting hard in desi fits as well. Kajal Agrawal was seen in one of her best desi avatars that included this Y2K touch in her Lehenga that looked the best with the perfect blend of pastel colours.

Actress Salma Hayek also wore the butterfly top with a low-rise skirt for a magazine shoot in the early 2000s. Fashionistas such as Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens have worn their remixed versions over the years.

Well, if you are thinking these tops might be too blingy for your style, bursting all your bubbles here’s how you can style them. To add a pop of colour, go for a denim-on-denim look with a diamond choker, chunky bedazzled bracelets, and strappy heels. Style it with a leather skirt, pants, or a low-waist mini skirt for a glam look. A crochet butterfly top is also an excellent choice for a beach outfit. You can also layer it over shirts, ribbed turtlenecks, or a mesh shrug. You can also create a monotone by wearing a full-sleeved bodysuit with a butterfly top over it.

