Are you a beginner? Start with these easy workout routines

When it comes to living a healthy lifestyle then you must know that controlling your food intake is not enough, you must incorporate physical activity into your routine. If you are a beginner and unsure about how to set a routine, read this article.

Finding and sticking to a workout routine can be tricky. Before setting your workout routine, there are a few points you must keep in mind such as knowing your limits, setting realistic fitness goals, and being consistent. The best way to start your workout routine is by lifting weights and then slowly building up over time. Follow a full-body workout on alternate days.

Follow the below-mentioned tips to remain healthy:

Core Exercises:

Core exercises provide better stability and balance and that can be noticed in athletic performances and daily activities. Standing bicycle crunches, seated leg lifts, and sit-ups can be added under core exercise. As a beginner, you can keep 5 minutes a day for core exercises.

Strength training:

If you are a newbie, strength training must be included in your weekly workout schedule. Additionally, you can incorporate bodyweight exercises like squats, dumbbell lifts, and other exercises into a rigorous strength training session. You can keep one day alone for strength training and make sure to not exercise for more than 40-45 minutes, out of which you should keep 5-10 minutes for warmup.

Cardio:

Cardio should be done two to three times per week for the best results. Simple cardio exercises include jogging outside, stair climbing, squat jumps, and treadmill running. Keep aside 10–20 minutes for this workout.

