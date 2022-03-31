Are You an Adventure Sports Enthusiast? Try Bungee Jumping at These Places in India

Bungee jumping is an adventure sport wherein one jumps from a height while he/she is still connected to a large cord. This activity is quite famous these days, especially among youngsters. Here are some best places to visit for bungee jumping in India.

Rishikesh: Rishikesh has the highest bungee jumping spot in India. Location- Jumping heights, located in Mohan Chatti village, Rishikesh. Bungee jump height- 83m. Minimum age- 12 years.

Lonavala: Lonavala is one of the best and safest bungee jumping spots in India. It is also one of the closest spots for the residents of Mumbai and Pune, located exactly halfway between the two. Location- Della Adventures, located in Kunegaon, Lonavala. Bungee jumping height: 45m. Minimum age- 10years.

Bangalore: This place is for the extreme adventure junkies because it does not have a fixed platform to jump from like other destinations. Ozone Adventure at Bangalore tops the rating carts. Location- Ozone Adventures, located on St. Mark’s Road, Bangalore. Bungee jump height-25m platform, suspended from a 40m high crane. Minimum age- 18 years.

Goa: Travellers looking for an adventurous day in Goa can visit Anjuna Beach bungee jumping. Since the jumping platform is not that high, it is a good opportunity for first-timers. Location- Gravity Adventure Zone, located on Anjuna Beach, Goa. Bungee jump height- 25m. Minimum age- 14 years.

Jagdalpur: This is situated in Chhattisgarh, and is a good place to visit for bungee jumping. This destination also has other adventure activities. Bungee jump height-30m. Minimum age-14 years.

Wanderlust in New Delhi: Bungee jumping is available in Delhi too. At Wanderlust, the equipment is imported from Japan and organisers have received training from Germany. Height of bungee jumping -52m.

