Are You Diabetic? Follow These Summer Nutrition Tips to Control Blood Sugar Levels

Amid the rising mercury, it is important that you keep yourself hydrated, especially people with diabetes. This is because they tend to get dehydrated more quickly than others. Dehydration can cause their blood sugar levels to rise. Their body at times is not able to effectively cool down as certain complications can damage blood vessels and nerves. Following this one’s sweat glands get affected. Extreme heat also changes the use of insulin in the body, therefore monitoring blood sugar levels becomes vital.

Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant MyThali program, ArogyaWorld Dr, told Hindustan Times that the scorching summer can dehydrate the body, which can add on to the complications in diabetic people. In summers, along with tracking the eating habits and making healthy food choices, good hydration can also help in keeping blood glucose levels in check. Follow these tips suggested by Dr Pasi:

Pick healthy carbohydrates: Include non-starchy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and beans, low fat milk, milk products (with low Glycemic Index (GI)) - these food items lead to slow release of glucose in the blood. It is advised that you avoid refined sugars and flours.

Fiber: Fiber increases the digestion time as well as the pace of absorption of sugars in the blood, hence it lowers the blood sugar levels in individuals. Veggies, fruits, whole grains, nuts and legumes should be included in diet as they have high fiber content.

Fruits: Fruits have tons of health benefits. It not just quenches your thirst, and makes you feel refreshed in summers but they are also a source of good nutrition. Summer fruits and veggies like watermelon, tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, celery, berries, bell peppers - provide enough hydration to the body. Fruits are also rich in fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Vitamin A and potassium, calcium, magnesium and antioxidants like lycopene and anthocyanins.

Mangoes in moderation: Diabetic people can also relish mangoes. Yes, you read it right. They can consume mangoes in their meals but one has to be very cautious of the portion sizes. Diabetic people should eat mangoes in moderation and must also balance their meals. The expert suggested swapping roti and rice portions with them and including protein sources like legumes, chickpeas, peas, beans, paneer, fish and eggs to reduce the GI.

A balanced thali: A nutritious balanced thali includes cereals, grains, dal, fish, eggs, veggies, and curd in the right portions.

Do not eat carbs in one go: Though carbs are equally important for the functioning of the body, one should be mindful that they don’t eat them all in one go. Carbs lead to a faster release of sugar in the blood, and further spike blood glucose levels.

The nutritionist also suggested some summer meal ideas for diabetic people. The list includes Multigrain chapati wrap with chickpeas and bell pepper stuffing, spinach-corn-hung curd grilled sandwich, and chana chat loaded with tomatoes and cucumber. One can also try cucumber sticks with hummus, or watermelon, cucumber, paneer, lettuce, olive oil salad.

