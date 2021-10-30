Are You Getting Enough Sleep or Too Much? Oversleeping Puts You at Risk of Stroke

Oversleeping may seem like a luxury on the weekends, but sleeping excessively on a daily basis may indicate a medical concern. Studies have shown that people who sleep over eight hours a day are more likely to suffer a stroke than those who sleep between six and eight hours. There has been a significant shift in those who are prone to suffer from stroke as time and lifestyle have changed.

Because of the sedentary contemporary lifestyle, people as young as 25 have perished from abrupt cardiac arrests, which can lead to strokes.

Researchers discussed an evaluation of stroke risk among over 32,000 persons with an average age of 62 in the online edition of the journal ‘Neurology’, the American Academy of Neurology’s medical journal, on December 11, 2019.

The research’s authors linked stroke rates to self-reported sleep patterns of study participants. Dr Xiaomin Zhang of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, is the author of the study’s paper.

A stroke happens when blood flow to a portion of the brain is disrupted or diminished, causing damage to the brain tissues. According to the study, People who sleep for nine hours or more per night have a 23% increased risk of stroke than those who sleep for less than eight hours per night.

Furthermore, people who nap for at least 90 minutes in the middle of the day had a 25% greater chance of having a stroke than those who snooze for less than 30 minutes. Similarly, those who sleep longer but report poor sleep quality have an 82% increased risk of stroke.

Sleep disturbance is fairly frequent even after a stroke; more than half of survivors have difficulty sleeping in the months that follow. Sleep deprivation can impede healing, create melancholy, and even cause memory issues.

The studies may have discovered a link between stroke risk and more sleep, longer midday naps, or poor sleep quality. A connection, however, is not the same as causation. There are other plausible reasons for the observations than higher sleep duration causing strokes.

Dr Jaideep Bansal, Director of Neurology at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, told Hindustan Times, “How excessive sleep is associated with the occurrence of stroke is not clearly understood but studies have shown that people who sleep too much may have increased cholesterol levels and may gain weight, both are risk factors for stroke."

However, many health professionals continue to think that a healthy diet and lifestyle choices can avoid up to 80% of all stroke risks. Keeping yourself moving and practising moderate workouts, eliminating junk food, smoking, excessive drinking, and drugs, and monitoring your blood pressure, cholesterol, and general body health are some small choices you can make every day to guarantee a better life for yourself and prevent the danger of stroke.

