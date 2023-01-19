Are You Having Nightmares of Grey Hair? Tips to Prevent Premature Greying

Premature greying of hair can be caused by a variety of factors, including hereditary reasons, hormonal imbalances, and intense stress. However, a lack of a healthy and balanced diet can also play a significant role in the early greying of hair. Consuming unhealthy foods such as junk food, refined, or processed foods can contribute to the greying process. To prevent premature greying, it’s important to maintain a nutritious diet and manage stress levels, and if necessary, consult a doctor to rule out any underlying hormonal or genetic issues.

Causes:

The human body has hair follicles on the skin cells, which consist of pigment cells called melanin. These cells give color to the hair. However, as we age, the hair follicles start to lose their natural pigment, resulting in grey hair. Additionally, certain medical conditions such as thyroid dysfunction and autoimmune diseases may increase the risk of premature greying. This happens as the follicles may not be able to produce melanin cells as efficiently as before, resulting in grey hair.

