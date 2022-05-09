Are You Homesick? These Tips Can Make You Feel Better

Home is bliss. We all can relatable to this statement. Don’t we? Our brains are hardwired to feel most comfortable and peaceful at home. That is precisely why a large section of people, especially the younger generation, feel lost when they have to step away from home for their studies or career. Many of us have been through this feeling of homesickness. However, you can not allow it to be a hindrance to your career, can you? So here are some time-tested tips on how to cure homesickness:

Make new acquaintances

We know it’s a new place and you are not familiar with the people around you, but how much time does it take to familiarise yourself with them? It is better to focus on making new friends than be a victim of homesickness, all by yourself in a new place. It can be people in your locality, your office, or college, but you just need to introduce yourself. Do not be a loner, as that will only make things worse for you.

Follow your hobby

Nothing diverts your mind more than doing what you are passionate about. If you have a hobby, pursue that instead of sitting alone and thinking about home. Play your favourite video game, read books, binge-watch shows and movies, sing, paint, draw, or do whatever you enjoy doing. It will keep your mind occupied, and you will be surprised at how fast time flies.

Be helpful

Very few things in life offer better mental peace than helping the needy. The feeling of satisfaction and happiness that you gain from helping people can pull you out of the deepest blues, homesickness included. If you can, join an NGO. Do it individually, or do it with your new acquaintances, if you prefer.

Follow these tips and get rid of homesickness in no time.

