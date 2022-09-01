Are You Looking For Some Hacks For Your Long-Lasting Makeup?

It’s always a yay when it comes to new makeup hacks and once you start experimenting there’s no going back. As a hard-core beauty lover, we have a plethora of game-changing hacks that’ll not only elevate your makeup skills but also its longevity.

And, especially, when we talk about sweaty summers and sticky monsoons, don’t we all need some major hacks? Worry not, we are here to help you out.

Prepping is the key

Always remember, prepping the skin for a natural appearance requires two things, exfoliation and plenty of water. Begin with a scrub to exfoliate gently and level out your skin tone and texture. Then, moisturize your skin for the best makeup base. The key is to load your skin with a generous amount of skincare before starting the makeup.

Use a setting spray as a primer

Well, this hack will never disappoint we bet. Use your regular setting spray before starting your makeup just like a primer and you will see the difference.

Dab it in and not drag it

Always keep this in mind while applying makeup products. Be it your concealer, foundation, or powders the trick is to dab and not drag or rub. Note it down. This will make your base stay for long and not make your skin cakey as well.

Less is more

The only holy grail mantra of cosmetics that will never fail is “less is more". This not only avoids cakeyness but also maintains your real skin visible.

Seal the deal

You’re probably already familiar with setting sprays, but if not, allow us to introduce you to your new best friend. It’s so adaptable that you may use it in any condition, but it’s especially useful in the summer because of its incredible ability to protect your makeup from humidity and heat. Spray your makeup on and it will stay on your face for several hours.

Now that you already are aware of these hacks, use these when you’re applying makeup next time, and thank us later.

