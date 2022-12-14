Are You Losing Hair? 5 Ways To Tackle Female Pattern Hair Loss

Is your hair gap getting wider? Have you noticed that your ponytail is getting thinner? You could be suffering from female pattern hair loss (FPHL), a disorder that affects millions of women. FPHL is a chronic illness that worsens over time and is the most common cause of female hair loss. In FHPL, women continue to lose hair progressively in certain areas on their scalp. However, most women do not lose all of their hair. Instead, your hair part becomes wider. Hair near your temples may fall out in this condition. Some women eventually suffer extensive thinning if they do not receive therapy. The majority of women experience the onset of FPHL around midlife, typically in their 40s, 50s, or 60s. It may start earlier for some women.

Treatment can help women regrow their hair and prevent hair loss from worsening. When initiated at the first sign of hair loss, treatments produce the best outcomes. Here are the 5 effective ways to cure the disease:

Hair transplantation

When a person’s response to different interventions is poor, doctors may recommend hair transplantation. This entails taking small pieces of the scalp and applying them to regions of baldness to naturally enhance the hair in the area. Hair transplant therapy is more expensive than other therapies and is not appropriate for everyone.

Consume a well-balanced diet

Eating a healthy diet may also help with proper hair growth. A healthy diet would often include a wide variety of foods, including many different vegetables and fruits. These contain a variety of vital nutrients and chemicals that aid in the maintenance of healthy skin and hair.

Minoxidil

Minoxidil increases hair growth. It can thicken hair and lessen the impression of patchiness or a widening hair split. The treatments are offered in two concentrations: the 2% solution, which should be applied twice daily for optimum effects, and the 5% solution or foam, which should be applied daily. It was proven to be beneficial for women with androgenetic alopecia, or pattern baldness, in studies published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology and the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Light Therapy

Low-level light therapy may not be adequate on its own to treat hair loss, but it may enhance the benefits of other hair loss therapies, such as minoxidil. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology, adding low light therapy to routine 5% minoxidil treatment for androgenetic alopecia improved hair recovery and patients’ overall satisfaction with their treatment.

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

Injections of platelet-rich plasma may also help prevent hair loss, as per preliminary research. A plasma-rich injection is performed by a doctor who draws the patient’s blood, separates the platelet-rich plasma from the blood, and injects it back into the damaged areas of the scalp and speeds up tissue repair. The majority of research indicates that this therapy lowers hair loss, enhances hair density, and increases the width of each hair.

