The most significant clothing item for any bride is her wedding lehenga. This lehenga adds beauty to the wedding and if it isn’t up to the mark, it can totally ruin the glam of the big event. So if you are the bride, you need to be extremely cautious while purchasing and stitching the wedding lehenga. From its colour to embroidery, to cutting and its size, one needs to keep a special check on these things.

A stunning wedding lehenga not only enhances the bride’s beauty but also the photographs of the ceremony. If you are considering getting your wedding lehenga stitched soon, you should definitely pay attention to these five things:

1. Don’t start too early. Many girls order a lehenga a year or six months before they get married. This may not be a great idea. Consider having it stitched one to one and a half months in advance because your weight may differ on the day of the main event. If that happens, the lehenga may become too tight or too loose.

2. Pay attention to the size of the belt of the lehenga. Whenever you give your lehenga for stitching, keep in mind your waist size. Make it clear to your tailor that the lehenga’s belt shouldn’t be too tight or loose. If it is too tight, you may not be able to wear it later, and if it is too loose, the pleats will not sit well and it will not look good on the wedding day. The lehenga can be made neater by placing a chain on its side.

3. Don’t go overboard. Most brides want their wedding day number to look flowy and all things glamour. The lehenga with numerous frills and zari work look stunning, no doubt. But what if your body can’t carry the lehenga’s weight? Our tip: keep it simple and drop the idea of the can sticking totally. Trust us, even without that can-fitting, your lehenga will be showstopper at the wedding.

4. Your lehenga’s length shouldn’t be too long or too short. Keep in mind that the wedding lehenga will require you to wear heels. A lehenga should be three inches longer than your height in this case. Give the size from the belly button whenever you measure the length the lehenga.

5. Customise the wedding lehenga if possible. These days, customised lehengas are in trend. It can change the entire appearance of the bride. Before you stitch the lehenga, you can conduct a Google search. You can add beautiful pendants or pockets to your wedding lehenga. You can also stitch the couple’s name in a small area which will enhance the beauty of the outfit.

