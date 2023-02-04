February is referred to as the month of love because of the craze around Valentine’s Day. For those who are single during this time, it can be depressing to see couples engaging in PDA everywhere. But there are a number of reasons why it is actually good to be single on Valentine’s Day. For starters, you don’t have to worry about picking up a great gift or shelling out a huge amount of money for the perfect date. In fact, Valentine’s Day can be a great opportunity to indulge in self-love. You can plan some fun activities, whether it’s a solo dinner or some self-care session. Here are some of the ways to make your this day special if you are single:

Going out to watch a film: Watching movies alone is no less fun than going with someone else. Get yourself a ticket to a new film that you want to watch. You should get yourself popcorn and chocolates too, as if you have a date with yourself.

Advertisement

Explore a new place: Go to a cafe and have a slice of cheesecake that you have never tasted. You can read a book while doing so.

Call a friend: You should surround yourself with friends and talk about your day and work life. This can even be done via a video call, in case the other person lives far away.

Host a singles-only dinner: Spending time with friends is a great way to celebrate love that does not involve romance. Invite them and cook an amazing dinner. Raise a toast to your independence.

Take a virtual class: Explore different courses and learn new things. You may be working on a new project but practising art can actually be soothing. It rejuvenates your soul and helps you to work more efficiently.

Bake something for yourself: All the measuring and mixing makes baking a great distraction anytime. It helps you to enjoy the fruits of your labour later on too. Make your friend eat it, if you can’t have it all by yourself

Advertisement

Solve a puzzle: It can be very satisfying to slot the last piece of a puzzle into place. Pick up a pretty puzzle and spend your day solving it. The sense of accomplishment is so worth it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here