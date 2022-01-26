Are You Struggling With Hair Problems, Here is What You Can Do

When your hair behaves properly, it boosts your confidence. Everybody wants to have super soft, voluminous, bouncy, and shining hair. However, not everyone is lucky to get that. Many people face the problem of scanty and lifeless hair, or even see clumps of hair being shed when doing shampoo, brushing the hair, or oiling the hair. But have you ever thought about the reason behind it? It could be both internal and external. Plantas founder Mr Gautam Dhar in an interview with ETimes, shared some insights on the same:

Internal Reasons

Improper diet.

The deficiency of iron, or folic acid and other nutrients, which are essential for hair can lead to hair problems.

Taking stress leads to hair fall

Any disease or infection in the body can have its effects on hair.

External Reasons:

The market is flooded with hair care products, however, one should be very particular about what suits their hair.

Your hair is 24*7 exposed to the atmosphere, hence climatic conditions like very cold, windy or dry can affect your hair health.

If an individual takes care of the internal as well as the external factors, they will be able to enjoy silky and bouncy hair everyday. According to the expert, using truly organic products without chemicals is one way to take care of your hair health.

The way the human body needs food to function, hair needs food to keep its roots strong and healthy. Good hair oil with hair nutrients is the key to it. Using deep nourishment organic hair will add strength to the hair.

It is important that you keep the scalp clean and condition it after every wash. Pick a moisturizing shampoo, which gives nourishment to the hair without stripping its natural oils and has no harsh chemicals in it. Along with this, use an extra nourishment and protection conditioner.

Apply serum, once your hair is dry. Extra nourishment and protection hair serum will keep the hair soft and shiny, it will also protect the hair from the adverse effects of climatic conditions.

Learn about your nutrient deficiencies and treat them properly. The most important tip is not to worry, especially about hair loss. If you stress about it, you may worsen the problem.

