Are You Suffering From Long Covid? Know The Signs and Symptoms

The novel coronavirus pandemic had a catastrophic impact on our lives for almost 3 years. Even now, its effects are felt. A new study recently revealed that some symptoms of Covid-19 can persist from 4 to 12 weeks and up to more than a year. These long-lasting symptoms of covid are called long covid symptoms.
Some symptoms of Covid-19 can even persist for more than 15 months, the study says. If a person has been a victim of a virus, there is a major possibility that he may suffer from prolonged Covid symptoms like mood swings, hair loss, loss of smell, etc.
According to Health Shots, SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with long-lasting symptoms that can affect one’s daily life. About 10 percent of people who suffered COVID-19 are likely to develop post-Covid syndrome symptoms.
Covid-19 infection majorly affects the respiratory tract first. But it’s not just limited, it affects other organs and different parts of the body too. While some symptoms improve with treatment, some linger long even after healing. Therefore, to avoid severe health issues one needs to identify the symptoms and get the proper medication right away.
Check out the common symptoms of long covid:
Fatigue
No smell
Breathlessness
Brain fog
Skin problems
Urinary incontinence
Dizziness
Mouth ulcer
Anorexia
Nail changes
Gastritis
Major symptoms of long covid:
Insomnia
Hair loss
Sneeze
Ejaculation difficulty
Difficulty in breathing while lying down
Fatigue quickly
Chest pain
Hoarse voice
Fever
