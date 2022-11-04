Are You Suffering From Long Covid? Know The Signs and Symptoms

The novel coronavirus pandemic had a catastrophic impact on our lives for almost 3 years. Even now, its effects are felt. A new study recently revealed that some symptoms of Covid-19 can persist from 4 to 12 weeks and up to more than a year. These long-lasting symptoms of covid are called long covid symptoms.

Some symptoms of Covid-19 can even persist for more than 15 months, the study says. If a person has been a victim of a virus, there is a major possibility that he may suffer from prolonged Covid symptoms like mood swings, hair loss, loss of smell, etc.

According to Health Shots, SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with long-lasting symptoms that can affect one’s daily life. About 10 percent of people who suffered COVID-19 are likely to develop post-Covid syndrome symptoms.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Covid-19 infection majorly affects the respiratory tract first. But it’s not just limited, it affects other organs and different parts of the body too. While some symptoms improve with treatment, some linger long even after healing. Therefore, to avoid severe health issues one needs to identify the symptoms and get the proper medication right away.

Check out the common symptoms of long covid:

Fatigue

No smell

Breathlessness

Brain fog

Skin problems

Urinary incontinence

Dizziness

Mouth ulcer

Anorexia

Nail changes

Gastritis

Major symptoms of long covid:

Insomnia

Hair loss

Sneeze

Ejaculation difficulty

Difficulty in breathing while lying down

Fatigue quickly

Chest pain

Hoarse voice

Fever

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here