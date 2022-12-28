Are Your Fingertips Peeling? Know Home Remedies To Treat It

The peeling of the skin on fingertips is a fairly common problem in many individuals. However, the problem is real and mainly caused by environmental irritants. With the arrival of winter, the peeling of skin becomes more prevalent due to the dryness in the weather. If you suffer from this issue, then follow these effective remedies to easily treat it at home:

Use milk to moisturise your hands:

Moisturising your skin is the most important tip when it comes to winter skincare. The best way to do that is with milk. Rich in micronutrients, milk is fit for making your skin soft and moisturised and protecting it from peeling off or developing cracks. You can also drink a glass of warm milk with nuts before going off to bed. This will keep your body warm and your skin moisturised.

Do not rub your skin against a towel:

Always pat dry your skin with a towel. People mostly ignore this tip and end up thinking that the loss of moisture is the only reason behind the peeling of the skin. The damage can also be done by harshly rubbing towels against the skin. Gently pat drying your skin with a soft towel or cloth is the best way to protect your skin.

Drink water:

Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to get clearer and healthy skin, as it promotes increased blood flow. The consumption of water also keeps your skin moisturised.

Use a sliced cucumber:

Cucumber has high water content and is also rich in Vitamin C, B and K, along with copper and potassium. It helps in cooling the skin, as it has healing and anti-inflammatory properties. For this, cut a slice of a cucumber and rub it over the damaged skin. This will reduce the redness and irritation and also promote healing.

