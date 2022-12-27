Are Your Period Cramps Unbearable? Alia Bhatt’s Trainer Has Some Tips for You

Most women have menstrual periods that last four to seven days. Some face extreme mood swings during those five days of the month, while others toss and turn in bed due to cramps. In any case, it is not a pleasant experience. Although you cannot avoid this natural occurrence, you certainly can reduce the symptoms.

Celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani suggests some yoga poses that can relieve you from this excruciating pain. Anshuka, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor’s personal trainer, recently shared a reel on her Instagram demonstrating the asanas that can be useful. She also advised that “when we’re on our period, a lot of us want to curl up with a blanket and relax. But remember, movement is sometimes the best medicine especially to tackle those cramps and aches."

She adds that while any sort of physical activity on your period might seem like a task, these Yoga asanas can actually help you relieve and manage period pain.

Here are the few asanas she mentions in her reel:

The Butterfly Pose, also known as the Bound Angle Pose or the Cobbler Pose, is appropriate for all levels, making it an excellent addition to most yoga routines. The posture improves flexibility and reduces tension. it is ideal for people who have tight hips as a result of long periods of sitting or intense workouts. It also encourages inner awareness and promotes a sense of calm. Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend, also known as Upavistha Konasana, provides an intense stretch of the upper and lower body as well as the calming effects of forward folds. While this pose appears to be all about the leg stretch, focus on lengthening your spine and avoiding collapsing inward and sacrificing alignment. Garland Pose or Malansana is the deep squat of yoga. It opens your hips and groin to counteract the tightness that can develop from prolonged sitting. Legs-Up-the-Wall, also known as viparita karani, inverts the body without putting strain on the head or neck. The pose has numerous therapeutic benefits, ranging from stress relief to headache relief. Lastly, she suggests a variation of the Butterfly pose, Reclined Butterfly Pose. This pose helps in loosening up the low back, hips, and inner thighs.

