Maha Shivratri or ‘Night of Shiva’ is celebrated across India with utmost zeal and joy. A night of special spiritual significance, it will be celebrated on February 18 this year to honour Lord Shiva. It is believed to mark the occasion when Lord Shiva performed the first ever Tandava Nritya, a vigorous dance that is the source of the cycle of creation, preservation and dissolution. With everyone stepping into the month of Magha with Maha Shivratri, planets transit and have a positive or negative effect on everybody, depending on their sign. Astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram shared a detailed prediction for all the lucky moon signs on Maha Shivratri 2023 with News 18.

Aquarius- According to Pandit Kalki Ram, those with the zodiac sign Aquarius will be the lucky ones on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. They should also chant the holy mantra of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

Capricorn- The festival of Maha Shivratri will also be auspicious for people with this moon sign. Some good news might come their way. People with this sign should pray to Lord Shiva by following all the traditions. According to astrologer Pandit Vinod Soni, sesame seeds should be offered to Lord Shiva as well.

Aries- Those with the zodiac sign Aries will be blessed by Lord Shiva, and they will also achieve their desired goals. Pandit Vinod also shared that the financial problems of people with this zodiac sign will come to an end and they might also get some profit at the workplace. Pandit Vinod has suggested applying sandalwood to a Shivling on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Scorpio- The festival of Maha Shivratri will be auspicious for this sign. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva should offer water to Shivling for a bright future. According to Pandit Vinod, the old debts of people with the Scorpio sign will also be cleared and they will get new opportunities to earn money. They should offer Datura flowers to Lord Shiva on this day.

Libra- Those with Libra signs will be blessed by Dhanalakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. According to Pandit Vinod, they should offer water to the Shivalinga as a remedy on Shivratri.

