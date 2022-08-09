Arjun Kanungo Visits Anita Dongre for Wedding Attire, Carla Will Be a Sabyasachi Bride

With an intimate traditional wedding planned, singer Arjun Kanungo is ready to take his romance with longtime lover Carla Dennis to the next level. The couple has chosen basic yet stunning bridal clothes. Although the wedding is a well guarded secret, our sources have revealed that Kanungo will wear a Sabyasachi birthday dress, and Dennis will wear an Anita Dongre costume.

On August 10, the pair will exchange vows in a small ceremony that will be followed by a gathering party for the film community. It’s anticipated that South Mumbai will host it. The pair intends to exchange vows at a white wedding the following year after the Hindu ceremony. It will be a spectacular feast with a specific emphasis on Indian food, especially Jain cuisine.

Arjun first refused to have a baarat, “but his mother and maasi pushed him to enter with swag." The source said, “His entry will be with boom box."

In the meantime, it was previously rumoured that the celebration will be a star-studded affair, with invitations given to Bollywood bigwigs including Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor. The mehndi and sangeet are scheduled for August 9th.

Kanungo had planned a lavish celebration with friends and family for November 2020 after proposing to his longtime girlfriend and model Carla Dennis. The pair had intended to fly to Sri Lanka for the wedding ceremony, but plans have once again fallen through. He is happy that it is now actually happening.

