Actor Arjun Kapoor made an investment in FoodCloud in 2019, a food delivery startup with a mission. FoodCloud recruited 10,000 women from all over India at the height of the coronavirus outbreak to provide home chefs the tools they need to succeed as independent business owners. The new meal delivery service wants to increase gender parity, empower women, and support them in starting their own businesses. Currently in expanding mode, the lucrative commercial endeavour, Arjun discloses that FoodCloud will immediately begin operations in the United Arab Emirates.

“At FoodCloud, we have been planning every step carefully while strategising on how our expansion plan should ideally look like," he continues. “We figured that UAE is a potentially big market because it has a big population of Indians there. I’m proud that our brilliant home Chefs are now going international."

Arjun concluded, “It was always a part of our plan to give more and more exposure to our homegrown talent and we are proud that we are being able to live up to that promise. We can’t wait to see the potential that FoodCloud has in UAE and we will carefully plan our next moves so that our home cooks can wow the world with their culinary innovativeness and brilliance."

Vedant Kanoi and Shamit Khemka, two seasoned businessmen, along with Arjun founded FoodCloud.

