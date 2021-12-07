Every year on December 7, the Armed Forces Flag Day or Flag Day of India is marked throughout the nation. The day has been observed across the country to honour the martyrs and soldiers in uniform who have heroically fought and continue to fight on our borders to protect the country’s honour. We must not forget that numerous troops of the Armed Forces have died in the service of the country. The Armed Forces Flag Day, also termed India’s Flag Day, is dedicated to raising contributions from Indian citizens for the welfare of Indian Armed Forces troops.

>History & Significance

Since 1949, India has celebrated Armed Forces Flag Day every year. It all began on August 28, 1949, when a committee appointed by the then-Defence Minister agreed to have an annual Flag Day on December 7. This was just after India gained independence, and the welfare of the defence personnel needed to be addressed. The Armed Forces Flag Day was primarily held to give small flags to the general public and collect donations in exchange. Flag Day takes on greater significance as it emphasises Indians’ responsibilities to care for and work for their families and those who rely on our military services.

The government established the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to aid in the welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen (ESM). There are around 32 lakh ESM, with an additional 60,000 added each year owing to superannuation.

Flag Day is a moment for Indians to express their gratefulness to India’s military troops, as well as to remember those who died while serving their nation. On Flag Day, the three branches of the Indian armed services – the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy – put on a myriad of performances, carnivals, plays, and other cultural activities to demonstrate to the general public how their soldiers work to maintain national security. In exchange for donations, little flags in red, deep blue, and light blue signifying the three services are distributed.

>You can give to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in the following ways:

Contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund online. You may make an online contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund by clicking on the link below:

https://http//ksb.gov.in/FundPayment.htm

Contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund by writing a check or depositing it in a bank. Check out this website for more information:

https://ksb.gov.in/DonateAFFDF.htm

Contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are all tax-deductible.

