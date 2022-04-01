Artificial Sweeteners Increase The Risk of Cancer By 13%, Claims New Study

Artificial sweeteners are chemicals added to foods and beverages to make them taste sweeter. Generally, they are touted to be harmless, having zero calories but they can still be detrimental to health. Why? They can increase the risk of cancer by 13 per cent, a recent study, published in the PLOS medicine journal, has revealed.

Experts from French National Institute for Health and Medical Research have tracked the diet and health of 100,000 people over eight years. Experts from Sorbonne Paris Nord University were also a part of this research. The artificial sweetener intake of these participants was compared to their cancer diagnosis up to January 2021.

The study found a 13 per cent higher risk of cancer among people consuming large quantities of artificial sweeteners (79 mg per day). By the end of the study, 3,358 were diagnosed with cancer. Of the 3,358, 982 had breast cancers, while 403 were diagnosed with prostate and 2,032 with obesity-related cancers.

The highest amount of risk has been found in Aspartame, Acesulfame-K and Sucralose. Aspartame and Acesulfame-K are being used in the UK for soft drinks like Diet Coke and Coke Zero. Aspartame and Acesulfame-K are 200 times sweeter than sugar. These sweeteners are also being used in the making of products like yoghurts and cheese.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, some experts have pointed out limitations in the study. They have not felt convinced and said that this research doesn’t prove we should not use artificial sweeteners. Previous studies on humans have found no such association, they say.

Dr Michael Jones said that there was no evidence that artificial sweeteners caused cancers in humans. Fiona Osgun said that the study suggested a link between artificial sweeteners and cancer but that didn’t mean people needed to avoid them. Experts have also said that consuming a balanced diet can curtail the risk of cancer.

