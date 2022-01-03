As Covid-19 Cases Surge, Don't Forget To Try These Asanas To Boost Your Immunity

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, people are trying different methods and medicines to increase and boost their immunity. To fight against coronavirus and other diseases, it is very important to have a healthy immune system. Along with consuming healthy food and drinks, it is equally necessary to do regular yoga to keep yourself healthy and strong. Surya Namaskar is also part of yoga exercises that keep the body healthy and improve immunity.

According to yoga instructor Savita Yadav, different asanas constitute Surya Namaskar. You should perform these exercises for a healthy life.

One should perform a warm-up before any asana. For doing Surya Namaskar asanas, one should perform meditation for a few minutes. For this, sit and place the right foot on the left thigh and the left foot on the right thigh. Leave your body loose. Cut off your mind from everywhere and focus on your outgoing breaths. Now, chant Om or any mantra. After this one can perform the following asanas.

>Pranam Asana: Stand on the edge of your mat with both your folded hands. Now, raise your both hands in a position parallel to the shoulder in a way that the entire weight of the body comes on both feet equally. During this, keep your waist straight. Now bring your hands close to your chest and bow down.

>Hastatutra asana: Take a deep breath and raise your hands towards the sky. Bow down and then take your hands behind your waist.

>Hastapad asana: While exhaling, slowly bend down forward. Touch the ground by moving both your hands near the ears.

>Ang Sanchalan asana: Place your palms on the ground. Inhale, bend the right leg backwards and keep the left leg up while bending it. Now, raise your neck upwards and stay in this position for some time.

>Bhujangasana: In this asana, exhale slowly and thrust the chest forward. Keep your hands straight on the ground. Bend the neck backwards and keep both toes straight.

