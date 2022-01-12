As India Battles 3rd Covid Wave, Ayush Ministry Issues Guidelines, Ayurvedic Measures

The Union Ministry of AYUSH recently issued guidelines for the better health of citizens. Issuing the guidelines, the ministry stated that efforts were being made to ensure people remained healthy and protected themselves from contracting the infection.

The Ministry of AYUSH has laid great emphasis on various aspects of personal health for every citizen.

Here are guidelines issued by the health ministry.

>General Remedy –

Drink warm water several times throughout the day.

Do yoga, pranayama, and meditation for at least 30 minutes a day.

Must eat spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.

Must use garlic in cooking.

>The ayurvedic remedy to increase immunity –

Take 10 grams of Chyawanprash in the morning. Diabetes patients should take sugar-free Chyawanprash.

Be sure to drink herbal tea/decoction made from basil and cinnamon.

Cinnamon, black pepper, shunthi (dry ginger), and raisins (raisins) - must be consumed once or twice a day.

Consume jaggery (natural sugar) and lemon juice.

Consume turmeric warm milk once a day.

>Simple Ayurvedic Procedures:

Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or ghee in the nostril morning and evening.

Oil pulling therapy - Swish 1tbsp of sesame or coconut oil in your mouth for 2 to 3 minutes. This can be done once or twice a day.

If suffering from dry cough and sore throat, take steam with fresh mint leaves or ajwain and ginger. Take 2-3 cloves of powder mixed with jaggery or honey.

The health ministry said that all these measures come under Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and should not be taken as a substitute for prevention from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the officials have urged the citizens to follow all necessary guidelines, including the use of masks, proper hand hygiene, following physical and social distance, Covid-19 vaccination, healthy diet, better immunity, and other healthcare.

