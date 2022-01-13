As Omicron Cases Rise, Here's How You Must Wear Your Masks To Keep Virus At Bay

With rising Covid-19 cases, there’s nothing more important than covering your mask and maintaining social distance. Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Vasantkunj Fortis Hospital, says that with the rise of Covid infections in India, it’s important to understand preventive measures, including, the right way to wear a mask, hand sanitisation, social distancing and avoiding going outside unnecessarily.

Be it any variant of Coronavirus, they all enter the body through our nose and mouth. Hence, it becomes necessary to take precautionary steps to protect ourselves. So, let’s find out the right way you should wear a mask to save yourself from the infection.

>What is the right way to wear a mask?

According to Dr Manoj Sharma, coronavirus causes respiratory viral infection. Whenever an infected person coughs or sneezes, the virus enters the environment and can spread through breathing. In these situations, if we are wearing the N-95 mask properly, the chances of infection catching us are less. Wearing a mask properly means that our mouth and nose are well covered by it. Apart from this, whenever we touch our masks, we should not forget to sanitise our hands.

>Which mask is more effective?

There are different types — cloth, surgical and N-95 — of masks available in the market. According to a recent study, surgical and cloth masks are up to 70 per cent effective. However, according to the medical guidelines, wearing a three-ply, fitted mask is most effective against Covid-19.

