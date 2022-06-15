Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2022: Date, Time And Ghatasthapana Muhurat

June 15 marks the beginning of the month of Ashadh. Gupt Navratri also falls in this month in which nine Mahavidyas and Tantra Shakti are worshipped. There are four Navratri throughout the year. Among them, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are prominent. Apart from these, there are also two Gupt Navratri. Gupt Navratri is considered of great importance for Tantra Sadhana.

Astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava from Tirupati explains the Gupt Navratri and Ghatasthapana Muhurat of the month of Ashadh.

According to the Ashadha Gupta Navratri 2022 Panchang, Ashadha Gupta Navratri begins from the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadha. Pratipada date starts at 08.21 am on Wednesday, June 29, and remains until 10.49 am the next day, June 30. Based on Udaya Tithi, Ashadh Gupta Navratri will start on Thursday, June 30.

Ashadha Gupta Navratri 2022 Calendar

1. Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja: June 30, Thursday

2. Maa Brahmacharini Puja: July 1, Friday

3. Maa Chandraghanta Puja: July 2, Saturday

4. Maa Kushmanda Puja: July 3, Sunday

5. Skandmata Worship: July 4, Monday

6. Maa Katyayani Puja: July 5, Tuesday

7. Maa Kalratri Puja: July 6, Wednesday

8. Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja: July 7, Thursday

9. Maa Siddhidatri Puja, Navratri Parana: July 8, Friday

Kalash Establishment Muhurta 2022:

The Kalash establishment of Ashadh Gupta Navratri will be held on June 30. On this day, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is for the entire day, while the Abhijit Muhurta is from 11.57 am to 12.53 pm. Abhijeet Muhurta is considered good for setting up the Kalash.

Guru Pushya Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga are on July 1. They start at 01:07 AM and remain until 05:27 AM.

Rahulkal falls between 02:09 pm and 03:54 pm on the day of the establishment of the Kalash.

