Asia’s First Floating Festival Commences In Madhya Pradesh, Look At What It Has To Offer

The first floating festival of Asia, the Gandhisagar Floating Festival, kicked off in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on February 1. The first edition of the festival, which will last for five days, was inaugurated by Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trust and Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh. According to the Madhya Pradesh Tourism department, the festival will witness live performances, adventure activities, and stargazing among other experiences. On the first day of the festival, the Indian Ocean rock band entertained the visitors with a live performance.

The floating festival is being held till April 30 with an aim to provide a unique experience to those visiting Mandsaur. “Asia’s first floating festival will be running till 30th April and is set to offer a unique glamping and adventure experience to the tourists visiting Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh," a tweet by the Madhya Pradesh tourism department read.

People will be able to enjoy a boat spa, boat safari, live music, a floating market, and a floating stage at the festival. These activities will continue for the first five days. “For the first five days (until February 5), visitors can enjoy a floating stage, floating market, boat spa, boat safari, and live music," the Madhya Pradesh Tourism tweeted.

While the floating festival will end on February 5, the tourist tent city will remain open for another three months. The adventure sports activities will also continue for another six months. A variety of adventurous activities are scheduled near the Gandhisagar reservoir.

Visitors will have the chance to take in live performances and other forms of entertainment on a floating stage. Trekking through the woods and silent woodland tours offer unique thrills for adventure seekers. Additionally, the festival’s culinary selection of authentic regional cuisines will thrill foodies.

According to the tourism department, “Gandhisagar Floating Festival is a great festival for nature lovers and adventurers, taking them away from the hustle and bustle of the city to the natural surroundings. It is the place where adventure enthusiasts, as well as nature lovers, get to experience glamming up in the lap of Mother Nature."

There are many ways you can reach the festival. By road, you can take a bus to Mandsaur from all the major cities of Madhya Pradesh. Most of these cities are also connected by train. If you are flying in, Indore Airport is closest to Mandsaur.

