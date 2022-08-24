Ask These 5 Questions On Your First Date To Avoid Awkwardness

Thinking of a first date can make one nervous, excited, and anxious. First dates can be awkward, nerve-wracking, disastrous, wonderful, or full of chemistry. Getting to know your date is the first and foremost step toward a relationship, which means you must ask them the right questions which are fun but do not cross boundaries. These questions may lead you to know about their beliefs, personality, interests, values, hobbies, etc. So while you are sitting at a candle-lit table waiting for your food to arrive, or waiting for your movie to start screening in a theatre, here are some questions you can ask to keep the conversation going and score a second date -

What is your daily routine like?

Getting to know about your date’s daily routine or schedule will give you a sneak peek into their lifestyle. You’ll know if he is an early bird or a night owl like you. All of this will help you determine your compatibility.

What are you proud of?

Is your date proud of their accomplishments? What made your date’s chest swell with pride? Who do they share their proud moments with? This will give you some idea of the things their values and things they have worked really hard for.

What do you do at weekends?

How does your date spend their weekend or their off-days? Do they indulge in some family activity, hang out with friends to have a party, or stay in and cook and read? This question will answer if you both have anything in common.

Who are your closest people?

Asking your date about their siblings, family, best friends, pets, etc will reveal a little more about them. Listen to how they talk about the person, how much they are influenced by the other person, and their impact on your date’s life. The closest people help in shaping a person. So, asking this question will help you connect with your date.