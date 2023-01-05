Astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt Answers Some Questions Related To Makar Sankranti 2023

One of the major festivals celebrated in India, Makar Sankranti holds great importance for Hindus. The festival is considered auspicious for worship and charity in the scriptures. Makar Sankranti, or simply Sankranti, is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God), and it marks the sun’s transition into Makara (Capricorn) Rashi (zodiac sign). This festival is also aligned with the solar cycle. And revered astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt has now replied to some questions about the festival.

When will Makar Sankranti be celebrated in 2023?

Makar Sankranti will commence on January 14 at 8:14 PM. Due to this reason, it will be celebrated on Sunday, January 15.

What is the time for Punyakala in Makar Sankranti?

The period of Punyakala will be between morning 07:15 AM to evening 5:46 PM. Maha Punyakala will be from 07:15 AM to morning 09:00 AM.

What is the auspicious time for bathing and donating on Makar Sankranti 2023?

The period of Punyakala is considered right for bathing and donating to the poor and needy.

What are the things that can be donated during Makar Sankranti?

Sesame seeds, fruits, blankets, jaggery laddoo with khichdi, clothes and kites can be donated on the day of Makar Sankranti. Steel utensils can also be donated. However, donations should be done keeping in mind the financial strength of the person.

What is the correct way of performing rituals on Makar Sankranti?

On this occasion, after bathing, offer red flowers and rice to Lord Bhaskar. Shani Dev should also be offered water on this auspicious day. Khichdi should be offered to God and also be consumed as the holy prasad. Also, devotees should keep in mind not to eat grains in the evening time. Medical experts have suggested that for making khichadi, one can use brown rice and sprouted whole moong dals as a healthy substitute for polished white rice and split dals.

