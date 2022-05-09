At 48, Malaika Arora Continues To Give Major Fitness Goals

Malaika Arora is known for turning heads in B-town for her stunning looks. The actor makes a style statement even when she steps out for a walk or to run errands. Even at the age of 48, the diva never fails to impress her fans either with her gym look or her party avatar.

She is a fitness freak and works hard to stay that way. The diva is also very active on social media where posts her yoga and asana videos.

Apart from various exercises, her fitness activities also include walking, yoga, running, swimming etc. to keep her body toned. She strictly follows her diet plan. Although she says that she eats everything but in limited quantities. She starts her day with yoga and then she likes to do some outdoor exercises for an hour or so.

The actor also runs a series on her Instagram called ‘Malaika Move Of The Week’ wherein she describes different asanas for different purposes.

Recently she posted a video of herself in collaboration with Sarvayoga Studios. In the videos, she taught 3 asanas to awaken the warrior inside you. The caption of the video says, “You are a warrior if you keep fighting when everything in you feels like giving up. “Be a Warrior, not a Worrier."

Further, the caption said, “In this week’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, Malaika describes three asanas to awaken the warrior inside you." And these asanas were Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward facing dog pose), Virabhadrasana II and Balasana (Child pose).

Before that, another video was posted by them in the same series. In that, she taught 3 asanas that will help you reduce belly fat. These asanas were Naukasana (Boat Pose), Kumbhakasan (Plank Pose) and Bhujangasana (Cobra pose).

