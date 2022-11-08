At Chhattisgarh's National Tribal Festival, This Folk Dance Steals the Show

The three-day-long National Tribal Dance Festival (NTDF), on the occasion of the Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day in the state’s capital city Raipur witnessed tribal artists from eleven different countries, along with artists from across India. Every community in India has their very own cultural dance practices that contribute to the heritage of the country, and the NTDF offered the tribals a platform to showcase their dance forms.

Folk artists from Telangana presented the fusion dance form ‘Lambadi dance’ by taking inspiration from Rajasthani and Telangana culture. Lambadi is performed in the Nalgonda district of Telangana by the Banjara community. Nagarjuna, the team leader of the Telangana artists, who hail from the Nalgonda district of Telangana, in a conversation with ANI said, “we have come from Telangana, we perform and show our way of living and every aspect of our life. Our attire belongs to Rajasthan."

There are several tribal communities in Telangana that have their own dance forms and music and even unique traditional instruments that are used to convey their stories. Tradition has it that women typically perform the Lambadi dance and sing in order to ask the god for his blessings on a good harvest. The cultures of Telangana and Rajasthan are mixed together in the Lambadi dance.

Nagarjuna continues by telling ANI about his experiences and how the group’s understanding of other tribal groups was facilitated by the NTDF. “we earlier used to perform in Telangana but now after coming, we learnt that many other tribes are there and we understand each other. This interaction also expanded."

On November 1, Chhattisgarh observed its 23rd State Foundation Day, and Raipur played host to the 3rd National Tribal Dance Festival as part of the festivities. Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, inaugurated the National Tribal Dance Festival, which took place from November 1–3. At the event, more than 1,500 tribal artists from India and eleven other countries, including Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, and Egypt also performed at the event.

