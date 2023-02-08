Athiya Shetty's Wedding Kalire Featured 7 Wedding Vows With KL Rahul In Sanskrit

Indian weddings are an amalgamation of multiple rituals that are deep-rooted in the rich culture of the country. All the ceremonies hold eternal significance in the lives of the married couple, one such ritual is the Kalire ceremony. While red and white chooda accentuates the beauty of a bridal look, the same goes for the beautiful golden accessories Kalire that hang on them. The new bride Athiya Shetty, who recently tied the knot with KL Rahul, did not forget to pay keen attention to her kaliras. Just weeks after their dreamy wedding ceremony, jewellery designer Mrinalini Chandra shared details of the actor’s statement kaliras and it is sure to leave you enchanted.

While sharing the detailed look of the jewellery, the designer explained how the Sanskrit texts embossed on the accessories symbolize every pillar that a relationship encompasses. It also had the couple’s wedding date imprinted on it. Athiya Shetty’s kaliras included over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers to mark her joyous union with KL Rahul. The designer stated, “We loved making bespoke Eternity Vows kalire for the beautiful Athiya Shetty. It was an absolute joyride creating this dainty and elegant work of art for you. These kaliras symbolize everything meaningful a relationship can encompass, love, respect, joy, calm, and peace. Written in Sanskrit these wedding vows are for eternity. Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dance around sunshine, manifesting the joyous union of the happy couple." Catch a closer glimpse of Athiya Shetty’s Kaliras here:

These umbrella-shaped hangings which are a perfect combination with the bridal bangles (chooda) are a blessing given to the bride from her maternal family. In the Punjabi community, they signify eternal love for the new couple. Generally, kaliras are either golden or silver in colour and Athiya Shetty opted for the latter one.

The actress wore a subtle shade of pink making a strong case for soft brides to seal the deal in the presence of her close friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala residence on January 23. She chose a stylish Anamika Khanna chikankari lehenga woven in silk with zardozi and jaali work. Combined with rich silk fabric, an ethereal touch to her bridal outfit was added with a silk organza veil.

When it came to accessories, besides the kaliras, she went heavy on neckpiece and earrings which were paired with an understated maangtikka.

