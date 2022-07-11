Australia Scraps All COVID-19 related Border Restrictions for Travellers

Australia is one of the most renowned tourist destinations globally. But in the last few years, the COVID-19 pandemic had severely hampered tourism in Australia. Even after the pandemic had occurred, many tourists found it challenging to travel to the foreign nation because of Australia’s strict COVID-19 entry rules.

However, Australia has now finally removed all its remaining COVID-19 entry rules, thereby making it easier for travellers to visit the country.

The travellers now don’t have to furnish proof of vaccination and a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival. More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, the scrapping of the entry rules marks the end of significant pandemic-related restrictions on travel into Australia.

Australia’s international border is fully opened to unvaccinated travellers from July 6. It is important to note that Australian citizens were eligible to arrive unvaccinated in the country, while most of the foreign travellers needed to seek an exemption based on limited grounds.

Additionally, the Department of Home Affairs informed that people wanting to visit Australia would not be required to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration or Maritime Travel Declaration.

The Australian Border Force shared the news on their official Twitter handle. “COVID-19 border restrictions have changed. Travellers don’t need to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration or Maritime Travel Declaration and all visa holders can travel to Australia without a travel exemption," read the tweet by the Australian Border Force.

Even though Australia has removed all the border restrictions, some states might impose their own rules. Face masks will be required on flights to Australia and travellers will have to comply with the vaccination rules of airlines. In fact, airlines like Virgin Australia and Qantas will require passengers to furnish their vaccination proof to fly internationally.

With the scrapping of COVID-19 border restrictions, Australia has become the latest nation to remove all entry restrictions related to the pandemic. Earlier, the United States, Italy, United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland, Croatia and Aruba had curbed all pandemic-era-related entry restrictions.

