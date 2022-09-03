Auto Immune Diseases Rising After COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's What Experts Have To Say

A strong immune system protects the body from harmful bacteria or germs. However, when a person has a condition called autoimmune disease (AI), the immune system cannot distinguish between internal and foreign cells, thereby attacking healthy tissues or cells of an organ by mistake. Now, experts suggest that there is a rise in the number of AI diseases owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but what is the reason behind it? Here’s what you need to know.

How has COVID-19 affected the spike in autoimmune diseases?

Advertisement

Alopecia, arthritis, lupus, and vasculitis are some of the complications that a body develops due to AI. Now, experts suggest that dysregulation of the immune system due to COVID-19 could be the contributing factor to the rise in numbers in the post-pandemic era. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Dr. Sandeep Dewan, HOD of Critical Care Medicine at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said, “There is a rise in these diseases (AI) after Covid-19 due to the dysregulation of the immune system."

Another expert, Dr. Kadam Nagpal, a Senior Consultant in Neurology shed light on the neurological aspect of the issue claiming that COVID-19 symptoms are invasive to the brain and the immune systems. The symptoms include headaches, seizes, strokes, loss of smell, and many more. He said, “As we usher into the post-Covid era, we see a significant footprint of this ailment on neurological health. From symptoms such as loss of smell, headaches, seizures, strokes, muscular aches, an invasive black fungal disease of the brain to immune-mediated damage, these have become more common post-COVID-19."

What does scientific research say?

Advertisement

A review published in the US National Library of Medicine states that the most common AI detected in people after contracting COVID-19 included arthritis, a condition that affects the joints, and vasculitis, a condition that affects health vessels. The root cause of the problem is still undetected but it is likely due to an organ-specific or systematic disorder. “The clinical spectrum of autoimmune-related manifestations in patients with Covid-19 varies over a wide range from organ-specific to systemic disorders," stated the study.

Why are AI diseases observed after COVID-19 diagnosis?

Advertisement

The exact reasons remain unknown but expert believes it could be a result of the treatment and medication given to patients for the COVID-19 diagnosis. The cases are said to be common in those detected with the Delta variant, whereas in terms of gender, females seem to be more prone to developing AI diseases. To determine the main cause of the problem, it is necessary to conduct long terms studies, said Dr. Satish Koul, Director of Internal Medicine at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute. He added, “We saw more such cases when the Delta variant was dominant. No data for age is available so far. As far as gender is concerned, females seem to be more prone."

Meanwhile, while explaining the preventive measure Dr. Sandeep Dewan claimed that these triggered phenomena come with no preventive strategy as of yet. “These diseases are an immune dysregulation phenomenon triggered by the Covid-19 virus with no preventive strategy. There is no specific diet to prevent it either," he said.

Advertisement

What are the symptoms of AI diseases?

According to Healthline, the early symptoms of AI diseases include fatigue, achy muscles, swelling, redness, numbness, tingling in hands and feet, skin rashes, hair loss, loss of concentration, and more.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here