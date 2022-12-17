Avoid Committing These Mistakes While Trying To Impress Your Crush

Falling in love is arguably one of the best feelings in the world. The period when one tries to woo their crush is considered highly crucial to mark the foundation of a relationship. However, many of us make some mistakes along the way. And, these mistakes can have a detrimental effect on your life in the long run. Thus, read on to find out what mistakes you must avoid in a bid to make a fine impression on your crush.

Do Not Change Habits Or Lifestyle

A very common trend is to change your habits or lifestyle according to the liking of your crush. People change their food habits and dressing style just to impress their crush. However, you must realise that your habits are a part and parcel of your distinct personality. And changing them will make you lose your distinctiveness. Moreover, if feelings are genuine, your habits should not bother your crush, unless they are toxic.

Do Not Start Avoiding Friends

Once your interactions with your crush become more frequent and you get hints of a reciprocation, there is a tendency to allocate your entire time to them, causing you to neglect your friends. However, you need to strike a balance between your romantic relationship and friendship. Losing out on friends because you wanted to impress your crush will make you regret your decision at some point in time. So, dedicate enough time to your friends, too.

Do Not Agree With Everything Your Crush Says

One may agree to every action of their crush, even if they are wrong, owing to the fear of losing them. But, you need to understand that one must learn to call a spade a spade. Agreeing to everything may make your crush take you for granted, leading to a toxic relationship. Apart from that, if you do not correct them when they go wrong, they may face repercussions of the same later in life.

