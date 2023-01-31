There are different opinions about eating food before hitting the gym. While many suggest having food before workout, there are others who advocate avoiding a full stomach while going to the gym. However, there could be nothing more unpleasant than enduring a strenuous workout in an empty stomach. However, being too full can obstruct our workout session as well.

Experts suggest that we should consume a snack for at least 30 minutes before doing any sort of exercise. It will provide us with the energy we need and the muscular support to last through our entire workout. But, that does not mean we can eat anything. We often tend to eat foods that we consume frequently, but those might not be ideal while heading to the gym.

Here is a list of such foods, which you should avoid before starting physical exercise.

1. Almonds are extremely healthy because of their healthy fat content and other compounds. But, they also have a rough, fibrous surface, which is difficult to digest and could give us a stomach ache while working out. Instead, you can save them for post-workout, when the body needs wholesome fats and proteins to recharge.

2. There is a general perception that caffeine is good before we start working out, as it can give us an instant boost of energy. But, caffeine drinks like coffee coupled with milk and sugar may result in dehydration during workout.

3. Flaxseeds are very popular among people who follow a strict diet. There is no doubt they are healthy. They pack a lot more fibre. However, they take a lot of time to be digested. Therefore, unless we have a lot of time before we enter the gym, these should be avoided.

4. We should try to avoid spicy foods before working out. They do assist in accelerating our metabolism, however, they frequently result in heartburn and stomach discomfort.

5. In general, fried foods should be avoided in our diet, but we all tend to indulge in them from time to time. But, having fried food before working out is strictly prohibited. The high-fat content in fried food makes us lethargic.

